Chelsea XI vs AFC Wimbledon: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

M auricio Pochettino has promised to hand minutes to a number of youngsters as Chelsea take on AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup tonight – and new signing Djordje Petrovic is on the bench.

Petrovic joined Chelsea in a £14million deal from New England Revolution on Sunday and received late Football Association clearance to play in time. Robert Sanchez continues in goal as a result.

Pochettino therefore has 10 players unavailable to face the League Two minnows, including fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia who still lacks match fitness.

The problems offer a chance for Chelsea’s younger players to impress, with Lesley Ugochukwu making his first start since his £23million move from Rennes this summer.

Noni Madueke and Ian Maatsen also start under Pochettino for the first time as he plans to rest some players.

Pochettino confirmed at his pre-match press conference that “four or five” players aged between “16 and 17” could be involved, with Mason Burstow and Bashir Humphreys in from the off.

Marc Cucurella – a target for Manchester United before Friday’s transfer deadline – comes in for 38-year-old Thiago Silva as Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill complete the back four with Humpreys.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Colwill, Humphreys, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Gallagher (c); Madueke, Maatsen, Moriera; Burstow

Subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Gusto, Chilwell, Silva, Samuels-Smith, Caicedo, Fernandez, Jackson

Injuries: Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, James, Chalobah, W. Fofana, Broja, Badiashile, Bettinelli

Doubts: Lavia

Time and date: 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge