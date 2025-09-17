34
49
46
4
24
10
43
9
8
37
14
30
22
15
16
23
25
3
13
48
40
20
32
33
2
1
31
35
38
44
18
5
26
11
39
29
Chelsea XI vs Bayern Munich: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Chelsea XI vs Bayern Munich: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
340 Less than a minute


Estevao has overcome illness to travel for a high-profile clash in Bavaria


Source link

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man City vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man City vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-12-01
England didn’t look like World Cup winners against Haiti – here’s what has to change

England didn’t look like World Cup winners against Haiti – here’s what has to change

2023-07-23
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-08-26
Heung-min Son fires Arsenal warning over transformed Tottenham: ‘They won’t want to face us’

Heung-min Son fires Arsenal warning over transformed Tottenham: ‘They won’t want to face us’

2023-09-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo