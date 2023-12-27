2
50
37
5
45
44
26
10
29
49
13
39
32
40
21
34
46
35
8
24
3
23
43
9
48
16
7
14
31
30
47
33
38
20
18
4
15
1
25
22
11

Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

139 Less than a minute


The Blues could be boosted by the return of Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Indian Spinners Destroy England Again

Aubameyang hits back at Jamie Redknapp after Benfica heroics

Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; new Kane bid; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd agreed

Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; new Kane bid; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd agreed

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou wants to 'let the fans dream' as Spurs go five points clear

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou wants to 'let the fans dream' as Spurs go five points clear

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo