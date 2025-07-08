8
5
33
37
20
4
29
49
3
14
31
16
43
22
18
1
15
13
34
30
25
46
2
35
23
48
9
40
26
39
10
24
38
11
44
32
Chelsea XI vs Fluminense: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Club World Cup semi-final

Chelsea XI vs Fluminense: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Club World Cup semi-final

2025-07-08Last Updated: 2025-07-08
337 Less than a minute


Enzo Maresca could start Joao Pedro for first time in huge last-four showdown


Source link

2025-07-08Last Updated: 2025-07-08
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC vs PSV Eindhoven: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal FC vs PSV Eindhoven: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-03-12
Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds: Thumping win in Brisbane as Maro Itoje and Jac Morgan impress

Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds: Thumping win in Brisbane as Maro Itoje and Jac Morgan impress

2025-07-02
Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury over 2025 showdown: 'Has to happen'

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury over 2025 showdown: 'Has to happen'

2025-01-11
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-05-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo