49
34
9
26
3
32
18
44
25
2
13
15
35
23
31
39
29
5
24
11
22
43
20
30
48
37
1
16
46
10
14
40
8
38
4
33
Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
330 Less than a minute


The Blues are sweating on a few fitness concerns as Enzo Maresca heads back to his former club


Source link

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pierre Gasly leads tributes to Anthoine Hubert at Belgian GP circuit – how did the driver die?

Pierre Gasly leads tributes to Anthoine Hubert at Belgian GP circuit – how did the driver die?

2023-07-28
Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

2023-06-09
HATTERS RATED: Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0

HATTERS RATED: Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0

2023-09-27
Tottenham injury update: James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven latest news and return dates

Tottenham injury update: James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven latest news and return dates

2023-12-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo