1
33
46
31
3
10
44
32
34
8
26
37
29
4
23
15
18
9
30
13
5
39
2
40
25
16
49
24
11
14
48
35
22
38
43
20
Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
329 Less than a minute


Enzo Maresca set to revert back to strongest side for huge game at St James’ Park


Source link

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
329 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England uninspiring again in North Macedonia draw as Gareth Southgate’s side end 2023 with a whimper

England uninspiring again in North Macedonia draw as Gareth Southgate’s side end 2023 with a whimper

2023-11-21
Italy vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations latest score and rugby updates today

Italy vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations latest score and rugby updates today

2025-03-15
Real Madrid vs Atalanta lineups: Kylian Mbappe debut, predicted XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest

Real Madrid vs Atalanta lineups: Kylian Mbappe debut, predicted XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest

2024-08-12
Grand National 2025 ones to watch: Hugely impressive Vanillier leads three tips

Grand National 2025 ones to watch: Hugely impressive Vanillier leads three tips

2025-04-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo