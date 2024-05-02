43
5
24
8
2
9
22
23
34
11
48
29
4
3
33
40
35
46
38
13
26
39
16
44
31
49
20
10
14
1
15
32
37
18
30
25
Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

2024-05-02Last Updated: 2024-05-02
350 Less than a minute


Mauricio Pochettino contending with mammoth 14-player injury list ahead of London derby


Source link

2024-05-02Last Updated: 2024-05-02
350 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham 0-0 Brighton: Weakened Hammers begin 2024 with bore home draw

West Ham 0-0 Brighton: Weakened Hammers begin 2024 with bore home draw

2024-01-03
Switzerland vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Switzerland vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

2023-08-05
England must spoil Australia’s party to win the Ashes argument

England must spoil Australia’s party to win the Ashes argument

2023-07-26
James Ward-Prowse bounces back from England snub to inspire West Ham to within two points of knockouts

James Ward-Prowse bounces back from England snub to inspire West Ham to within two points of knockouts

2023-11-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo