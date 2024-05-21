Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent just one year into his contract.

Pochettino held talks with Chelsea officials on Monday and Tuesday as part of an end-of-season review. With pressure growing, he had said recently that he may walk away, and the two parties have decided to part company with one year remaining on his contract. Sources have indicated that relations remain “amicable” and that Pochettino is welcome back at Stamford Bridge at any time.

The Argentine has had a difficult first season but results had improved towards the end of it and the club finished sixth in the Premier League, as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final and semi-finals of the FA Cup.

His backroom staff, consisting of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, have also departed with him.

Chelsea are expected to turn to a coach that has a clear and attractive style, philosophy and identity to take the club forward. Ruben Amorim and Kieran McKenna have emerged as two potential targets.

Amorim, 39, has just led Sporting Lisbon to a second Primeira Liga title in four years, while McKenna, 38, has guided Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in two seasons, with two second-place finishes.

The next manager will become Chelsea’s sixth in two years since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over.

Thomas Tuchel was the first manager sacked, followed by Graham Potter and now Pochettino.

Several players had come out in support of Pochettino towards the end of the season and the general consensus was that they wanted him to remain in charge for some kind of stability.

Boehly had also been supportive of Pochettino in recent weeks, saying at a Sportico event in Los Angeles that the side were playing “beautiful” football under the coach and that the “commentary” around the team had changed. He added that the plan was “coming together” under Pochettino.

However, it is thought that co-owner Behdad Eghbali and sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley led the end-of-season review that resulted in his exit.

And while the end of the season was more promising, the first two-thirds were hugely problematic. Supporters turned on the team several times, including following a chastening defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in February and a draw with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in April.

Raheem Sterling, the first marquee signing of the Clearlake era, was booed repeatedly during a game until he was substituted. Pochettino has also had to contend with a lengthy list of injured players throughout most of the season.

Eventually, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust published a letter to executives in which they accused the ownership of turning the club into a laughing stock.

Pochettino’s departure will possibly divide the fanbase further. The improvement in form — including five straight wins in his last five games — had shown signs that things were moving in the right direction and on the last day they secured qualification for Europe, albeit they were a considerable distance from the Champions League places.

Chelsea’s ownership expect the club to be challenging at the top of the table and in the Champions League after spending £1bn on players.

Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Stewart and Winstanley said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”