Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25m on huge long-term contract

The Spanish goalkeeper is set to compete with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga for the gloves at Stamford Bridge after joining for a fee in the region of £25million.

Talks with Brighton progressed quickly, unlike the two clubs’ negotiations over Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls happy to cash in on Sanchez after he was dropped midway through last season.


