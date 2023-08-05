Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25m on huge long-term contract

The Spanish goalkeeper is set to compete with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga for the gloves at Stamford Bridge after joining for a fee in the region of £25million.

Talks with Brighton progressed quickly, unlike the two clubs’ negotiations over Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls happy to cash in on Sanchez after he was dropped midway through last season.

Sanchez has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Chelsea.

Former Brighton coach Ben Roberts heads up the Blues’ goalkeeping department and was key to bringing in the 25-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino was in need of a new goalkeeper after Edouard Mendy left for Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said at Saturday’s announcement: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead.”