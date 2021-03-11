Chelsea to host all star legacy match

Chelsea FC are delighted to announce that they have partnered with Equality is Legacy to host an All Star Legacy Match at Stamford Bridge on 9 October this year.

Equality is Legacy is a charitable organisation that exists to provide practical support, education, mentoring and investment grants enabling underprivileged communities to connect with big organisations, reach their full potential and grow diverse business talent.

Hosted at the club’s iconic home stadium, the All Star Legacy Match will feature some of the most recognisable names in sport and entertainment, and will also feature a high-profile live music concert before the match.

The event will be used to drive meaningful social action and aims to inspire a new generation of leaders amid the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly among marginalised communities.

The club said they will announce ticket sale details in the coming weeks, in line with the UK Government’s Covid-19 response and roadmap out of lockdown.

According to the club, all funds raised by the All Star Legacy Match will go directly to funding and mentoring for underprivileged and BAME communities, and to support those with less opportunity.

Chelsea FC Chairman Bruce Buck said: ‘As a Club, we are committed to taking action to support equality, diversity and inclusion. Our owner, Mr Abramovich, asks that we play our part in finding meaningful solutions to the challenges of discrimination and marginalisation.

‘We are really pleased therefore to be hosting the All Star Legacy Match at Stamford Bridge, and we look forward to raising funds that will have real practical use in underprivileged communities.’

Equality is Legacy co-founder Rodney Bennett said: ‘We believe football is a great vehicle to drive action and awareness for a more diverse future. It is loved worldwide, making it one of the most powerful platforms to communicate a positive message of equality to people of all ages, regardless of their nationality. We hope the All Star Legacy Match will help deliver tangible economic changes.’

Former Chelsea and Jamaica star Frank Sinclair added: ‘Football is a universal language that can be played by everyone, so regardless of your culture, background, gender or colour everyone plays by the same rules and that is a strong message in itself.’

