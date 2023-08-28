40
4
37
16
32
23
24
21
33
31
26
14
50
8
1
46
47
7
49
35
18
5
48
43
44
13
38
45
3
10
22
29
34
25
2
20
11
39
15
9
30

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

136 2 minutes read


The Blues’ failure to secure European football last season means they enter this competition at an earlier stage than they have become accustomed to, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to build on his side’s first win of the season.


Source link

136 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

Ranking The 5 Worst MLB Teams In The 2021 Season

Virender Sehwag – A Batsman Who Made Batting Look So Easy

Machakaire tours NSS, gives update on progress

Machakaire tours NSS, gives update on progress

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo