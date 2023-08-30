Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The Blues’ failure to secure European football last season means they enter this competition at an earlier stage than they have become accustomed to, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to build on his side’s first win of the season.

That came against Luton, a much-needed result after defeat to West Ham a week earlier, and nothing but a victory will do here against League Two side Wimbledon.

The Dons though are unbeaten so far this season, and knocked out Championship outfit Coventry in the first round, so will be heading to Stamford Bridge believing they can pull off a major shock.

Pochettino is set to trust a new set of young talent to get the job done.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time today, Wednesday 30 August, 2023.

Stamford Bridge will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon team news

Chelsea are without a number of first-team stars, with Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana among those who remain on the sidelines.

Romeo Lavia is not yet ready to make his debut, but the likes of Noni Madueke and Mason Burstow could be handed opportunities to impress.

For the visitors, Jake Reeves was forced off against Forest Green over the weekend with a hamstring issue and is a doubt as a result, while Armani Little also picked up a knock.

James Ball and Harry Pell were the two to replace them on Saturday and are favourites to do so at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon prediction

Wimbledon have been impressive so far this season in League Two but this is an obvious step up in quality, regardless of the lineup Pochettino names.

With no European football this season, the Chelsea boss can be expected to target the domestic cups and the Blues should have no issues in easing to a comfortable win here.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

Chelsea faced Wimbledon FC on 30 occasions, winning 12 and losing seven of those matches. The most recent encounter was in the Premier League in 2000.

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon latest odds

Chelsea to win: 1/12

Draw: 13/2

AFC Wimbledon to win: 18/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.