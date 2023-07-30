Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Premier League Summer Series tonight concludes in the United States with an intriguing London derby. A win tonight for the Blues could see them claim the pre-season friendly tournament Stateside in a welcome boost with less than two weeks until the new campaign kicks off.

Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased with how his squad have performed over the pond, especially new forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, as he enjoys an unbeaten start to life as manager. Fulham, meanwhile, are yet to win in America having lost to both Brentford and Aston Villa, while also navigating speculation over the futures of manager Marco Silva – who is staying put – and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – who is back with the squad but unsure for how long.

Will Chelsea secure silverware before the real work starts in a fortnight, or can Fulham replicate their win over the Blues from just six months ago? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the FedEx Field in Maryland.