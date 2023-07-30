Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Premier League Summer Series tonight concludes in the United States with an intriguing London derby. A win tonight for the Blues could see them claim the pre-season friendly tournament Stateside in a welcome boost with less than two weeks until the new campaign kicks off.
Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased with how his squad have performed over the pond, especially new forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, as he enjoys an unbeaten start to life as manager. Fulham, meanwhile, are yet to win in America having lost to both Brentford and Aston Villa, while also navigating speculation over the futures of manager Marco Silva – who is staying put – and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – who is back with the squad but unsure for how long.
Will Chelsea secure silverware before the real work starts in a fortnight, or can Fulham replicate their win over the Blues from just six months ago? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the FedEx Field in Maryland.
Live updates
Silva on Palhinha
Marco Silva has also given an update on his midfielder Joao Palhinha, who suffered a shoulder injury in the recent friendly against Brentford.
He said: “It will be difficult for him to be available for the first Premier League match.
“We have to see week by week how he is going. He is getting better every day. He is not working on the pitch. He is doing some gym and we will see if we can get him on the pitch next week.”
Silva dismisses Mitrovic concerns
Marco Silva has vented his frustration at Fulham’s transfer activity but has no concerns over reintegrating Aleksandar Mitrovic after his return.
The 28-year-old is back training with Fulham in the United States after seeing two bids from Al-Hilal rejected.
Mitrovic wants a move to Saudi Arabia which would see him triple his wages but Al-Hilal are reluctant to pay over £50m.
Silva is happy to have Mitrovic back with the group and dismissed concerns about his mindset.
He told reporters: “Yes, Mitrovic is back. It is a process and it is not an easy situation. I am not here to talk about the negotiations and clubs that are linked with him. He is with the group since two days ago. Let’s hope we get him as fit as we can in the next few days.
Pochettino: We need a smaller squad
Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the dynamics in his squad ahead of the end of their pre-season tour.
“At the moment the dynamic is very good, really good guys and they are sharing the time together,” he said. “What we cannot have is a massive squad, players not be involved and then it’s going to create a mess in the squad.
“It is difficult because sometimes in every game three, four, five players cannot play and that is difficult because the mood is difficult. It is about creating a squad with good balance and people who have the opportunity to play and can compete for their place.
“Maybe less is more and more is less, it is not mathematic. That is why I need to make clear we don’t need a big squad.”
Anyway, Chelsea are set to sign two more players.
Chelsea to sign Disasi
As the current crop of players prepare for tonight’s game, Chelsea have been busy securing another new face.
Nizaar reports that a £38.6million deal to sign defender Axel Disasi has been agreed with AS Monaco.
The 25-year-old has been signed following a serious injury to Wesley Fofana, who has been sidelined for the foreseeable.
The Blues have acted decisively as both Manchester United and Arsenal were tracking the four-time France international.
Disasi will complete a medical and sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge in the coming days.
Score prediction
While Chelsea struggled against their rivals last season, things look different now.
These are early days of course but Jackson appears to have made an instant impact and can continue his form tonight.
Chelsea to win 2-1.
Fulham team news
Fulham have welcome Aleksandr Mitrovic back into the squad, but he will not be involved tonight due to the ongoing transfer speculation.
The striker has reportedly said he would never play for Fulham again after they rejected multiple bids from Saudi Arabia for his services.
Joao Palhinha is missing with a shoulder injury, and will not return before the first game of the season.
Chelsea team news
Noni Madueke could return for Chelsea today as he looks for his first minutes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The 21-year-old could be included in a front line with Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.
Reece James played 65 minutes in Chelsea’s previous friendly in the Premier League Summer Series, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Atlanta but may not start tonight.
Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell could all come into the backline in place of James, Trevoh Chalobah, Bashir Humphreys and Marc Cucurella.
Enzo Fernandez may be partnered with Andrey Santos for the first time, with Conor Gallagher also possibly recalled.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League Summer Series pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Fulham.
It’s the final match of the Stateside tournament, and the Blues are in contention for a welcome bit of pre-season silverware.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm UK time and we have Nizaar Kinsella in Maryland for us.
Stick with us.
