Chelsea win fifth consecutive WSL title to give Emma Hayes perfect farewell

Chelsea hammered Manchester United 6-0 at Old Trafford to win their fifth consecutive Women’s Super League trophy in Emma Hayes’s final match as Blues manager.

Chelsea went into the last day of the season level on points with Manchester City, who were chasing their second-ever WSL title.

But Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring after just two minutes for Chelsea, before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd doubled their lead just six minutes later.

Read Next

In front of 3000 travelling Chelsea fans in Manchester, Ramirez ran United centre-backs Millie Turner and Maya Le Tissier ragged, picking up two goals and two assists in just 57 minutes on the pitch.

The Colombian striker, who joined Chelsea in January for a then-world record £385,000, set up substitute Sjoeke Nusken to score after 44 minutes.

She then added a fourth herself two minutes into first-half stoppage time, ensuring Hayes would get her the trophy she desired and deserved in her final season.

When Hayes first announced her departure in November, Chelsea were on course for a historic Treble, a dream which continued until FA Cup semi-final defeat to United in April.

But the great target was the Champions League Hayes has chased unsuccessfully time and again in her 12 years as Chelsea boss, but the Blues were knocked out by Barcelona for a second consecutive season.

WSL final day results in full Man Utd 0-6 Chelsea

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham

Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City

Bristol City 0-4 Everton

Arsenal 5-0 Brighton

Melanie Leupolz added a fifth for Hayes’s side shortly after half-time, before all-time top goalscorer Fran Kirby curled round Mary Earps to sign off her spectacular nine-year Chelsea career in style.

This means Hayes wins her seventh WSL title ahead of her summer move to become the United States manager, considered by many the most prestigious job in the women’s game.

And in Arsenal’s final game at Meadow Park there was also a last-game goal for Vivianne Miedema, after it was announced the Dutch international will leave the club on a free this summer.

Alessia Russo’s early brace was followed by Miedema’s final Arsenal strike after an injury-hit campaign, before a Jorelyn Carabali own goal and Frida Maanum’s late finish capped off a final-day drubbing.

Manchester City did what they could to match Chelsea’s goal glut, firing 30 shots at Anna Leat in the Villa Park goal, but they could only beat Aston Villa 2-1 to end an impressive season in second.