Chelsea’s 2025-26 WSL fixtures in full: Blues face tough opening day test
Head coach Sonia Bompastor made an emphatic start to life in West London last season, clinching a domestic treble, and will look to repeat the feat in this campaign.
After facing City on opening day, the Blues will not meet another of last season’s top five finishers until they travel to Leigh in October to face Manchester United.
But that outing is followed by three straight London derbies. Late October and early November will see the Blues host Tottenham and the newly promoted London City Lionesses before facing Arsenal at the Emirates.
Chelsea will play at Stamford Bridge four times this season. After an opening day bout with City, London City and Arsenal will appear in SW6, before Manchester United visit for the season finale.
Chelsea 2025-26 WSL fixtures in full
September 7, 7.30pm – Manchester City (H)
September 14, 2.00pm – Aston Villa (A)
September 21, 2.00pm – Leicester (H)
September 28, 12.00pm – West Ham (A)
October 4, 12.30pm – Manchester United (A)
October 11, 2.00pm – Tottenham (H)
November 2, 2.00pm – London City Lionesses (H)
November 8, 12.30pm – Arsenal (A)
November 16, 2.00pm – Liverpool (A)
December 6, 5.15pm – Everton (H)
December 14, 2.00pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
January 11, 2.00pm – West Ham (H)
January 25, 2.00pm – Arsenal (H)
February 1, 2.30pm – Manchester City (A)
February 8 , 2.00pm– Tottenham (A)
February 15, 2.00pm – Liverpool (H)
March 15, 2.00pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
March 22, 12.00pm – London City Lionesses (A)
March 29, 2.00pm – Aston Villa (H)
April 26, 2.00pm – Everton (A)
May 3, 3.00pm – Leicester City (A)
May 15-17 – Manchester United (H)
Dates and times subject to change.
