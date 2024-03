On his last outing at Cheltenham in January, this seven-year-old gelding only managed third after a mistake midway but still finished three and a half lengths from winner Capodanno, a contender for this week’s Ryanair Chase, and second place The Real Whacker, entered in the Gold Cup. Prior to that race he had won twice over 3m this season, and can apply serious pressure to Fact To File and force him to crack.