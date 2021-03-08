Chief Chilonga lauds Tongaat Hulett Smart Agriculture Programme – Tell Zimbabwe

Blessed Chauke

Chief

Chilonga has applauded sugar producing giant, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ),

for the drought mitigation Smart Agriculture Programme which the organization

is implementing in some parts of the Lowveld.

The

programme which is a partnership with the government, is a long term project

which is aimed at cushioning people in Chiredzi from the effects of drought.

Speaking

to TellZim News, Chief Chilonga born Tiyani Chilonga, said THZ’s initiative

would help to make sure that the people of Chiredzi become food secure.

“As

you know this area is usually hit by drought and we experience food shortages

but we are happy Tongaat saw the need and came in to fill the gap.

“Food

security has always been a cause for concern but with this project we are

positive we will manage to secure food which is enough to sustain families in

this area,” said Chief Chilonga.

He

said the project has been a major success in the 2020-21 cropping season and

that over 150 tonnes of maize had been harvested so far.

“The

maize project is going very well and this year we harvested about 160- 180

tonnes of maize. We are now also harvesting the maize putting it into our granaries

and some of the maize is still in the fields not yet to be harvested,” said

Chief Chilonga.

In

a statement, THZ said the project will not just end with the Chilonga community

but will be extended to the company’s employees and also revealed that other

companies like Mwenezana Estates and Triangle Ltd had come on board.

“The

maize project is also targeting at providing food security to Tongaat Hulett

employees. A total of 1 359.2 hectares is under maize and an estimated yield of

4 tonnes per hectare is expected which will translate to 5 436.8 tonnes.

“In

2017, 316.9 hectares were under maize and produced 1 388 tonnes of maize. In

2019, Triangle Ltd had 329.5 hectares under maize and produced a yield of 1 186

tonnes,” reads the statement.

Chilonga

Irrigation project is a Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) which is

aimed at enhancing food security at household level.