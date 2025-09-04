China hailed for strengthening global peace

MOREBLESSING MARANGE

China has been hailed for using its economic and military might to promote world peace and the gathering of global leaders in Beijing for the Victory Day military parade yesterday was a demonstration of leadership by the Asian country, particularly its leader Xi Jinping.

Influential global leaders among them Russia’s Vladmir Putin, India’s Narendra Modi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa among others gathered in China yesterday for the parade that marked 80 years after China’s victory over Japan in the second World War.

Commenting on the significance of the event and the attendees, Nyanga South Member of Parliament, Supa Mandiwanzira, said it was a demonstration of leadership and showed that despite its military and economic might, China remains humble and an advocate for global peace.

“It is very important to acknowledge that the Chinese leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping has arrived on the global stage but he has arrived with a lot of humility, a lot of a leadership sensitive to various needs of various countries, a leadership that is respectful of the sovereignty of other nations,” Mandiwanzira said.

“The gathering of global leaders among other the Russian President, Iranian leadership, the Indian Prime Minister is something that even in the west, they are talking about to say how President Jinping and how China has been able to put this together and get all in one house especially those with different persuasions in terms of global politics. I think President Xi Jinping is showing global leadership,” he added.

“At this point I want to congratulate the People’s Republic of China for displaying unbelievable military capacity. What is most outstanding is that China has developed some of the most advanced weaponry in the world but China does not abuse its capacity and what it has been able to achieve militarily,” he said.

He said China has never abused its capacity to interfere in other countries’ sovereignty.

“What it does is it uses its capacity for global peace and that is commendable about China and they have never flexed their muscle despite them being a global superpower. For all intents and purposes, they are, at this stage, not a developing country but a global superpower and President Xi Jinping has demonstrated global leadership when it was most required.”

“Everybody knows what has been happening around the world, the chaos that has been created by the tariff wars, the disharmony that has happened on the global economy and where leaders have to show some serious leadership capacity, President Xi has stood up to show that.”

‘We need a peaceful l world not a world where people are being killed, children are dying out of starvation, out of war, we need peacemakers not warmongers and China, given its economic might and economic power, is demonstrating that it is out there to use its privileged position to promote world peace.”

