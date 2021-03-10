Chiredzi channels $228million devolution funds towards schools, clinics – Tell Zimbabwe

Blessed

Chauke

Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC)

has allocated a huge chunk of its 2021 devolution funds towards improving

education and health infrastructure in the district.

The RDC was allocated $228 million up

from $13million which they received in 2020.

Speaking to TellZim News, Chiredzi RDC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ailes Baloyi said that the funds will be used

for social projects especially schools and clinics which had stalled in recent

years.

“Our funds will be mainly used to

construct schools, clinics and some will be channeled towards solving the water

crisis in the Lowveld.

“There are also some wards in Chiredzi

District such as Wards 16, 17, 20 and 24 which do not have proper social

amenities. We also have 32 schools and also 15 clinics which are under

construction,” said Baloyi.

Baloyi said the projects will be done

in conjunction with the community and the corporate world whom they have partnered

on various projects.

“We do all our projects with the help

of the community. The community provide what they have and we provide what we

have and that is how we work together to build up the community,’’ said Baloyi.

He said they were also focusing on

areas where they were having water challenges by drilling more boreholes and

installing solar systems.

“We purchased a borehole drilling rig

from China last year which we will use to drill boreholes in areas where there

is a dire water crisis in Chiredzi District.

“We will make sure that we drill at

least two boreholes every year and we will try to equip the boreholes with

solar so that our people will not have challenges to access the water,” said

Baloyi.

The schools and clinics building programmes

will prioritize marginalized areas where social amenities remain hard to

access.