Chiredzi Statutory Instrument amended – ZimOnline News

Government has ammended the Chilonga statutory instrument 50 of 2021 following the alleged errors on the satement and public uproar.

According to the new communal land notice, the passing of the announcement was done by minister of local government and public works and the purpose of the statutory instrument is to,”pave way for an irrigation scheme”.

However, following the public disturbances over the Chilonga resettlement issue government has assured that no families would be displaced.

Meanwhile, the country has remained unsettled with civil society organisations releasing press statements while condemning the statutory instruments issued.

