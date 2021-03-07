Chris Brown Says He Would Have ‘Cooked’ Quavo on Basketball Court

Chris Brown wants smoke with Quavo on the basketball court.

On Saturday (March 6), Quavo and Jack Harlow celebrated their victory over Lil Baby and 2 Chainz in Bleacher Report’s Open Run during NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.

But not everyone was impressed with their victory. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the “Go Crazy” singer said Quavo would have no chance if he was playing in the game.

“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball,” declared Breezy. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”

As bold as he may be, Chris’ track record speaks for itself. The 6′ 1″ star has played and won several tournaments against celebrities like Justin Bieber and The Game.

But Quavo, who was named MVP of the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, is not backing down. After hearing Chris say he would “smoke” him, Huncho dismissed the threat. “Chris Brown AINT Cookin NAN,” he wrote on his IG Stories. “Call next Ni**a!!!”

Quavo and Harlow’s team defeated 2 Chainz and Lil Baby’s team 21-7 in Saturday’s game and took home the cash prize of $500,000.