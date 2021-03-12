Christian Care’s Mandipa piped water scheme inspires Mwenezi – Tell Zimbabwe

People fetching water at a tap installed by Christian Care

Cephas Shava

The

Mandipa piped water scheme, a Christian Care funded project, which was recently

implemented in the semi-arid resettlement area of Mwenezi West’s Ward 16

has been praised as one of the

district’s most successful projects which ought to be a yardstick for future

projects within the district.

Commenced

in July 2020 and completed in December, the Mandipa project has 753

beneficiaries who are drawn from four local villages.

The piped

water scheme has made it easier for clean water to be accessed by villagers who

for long have been struggling to get the precious liquid for domestic use and

for their livestock.

The

solar powered piped water scheme draws water from Bubi River right to the

“door steps” of four villages which include Mandipa, Nyamandi,

Masunguri and Singari.

Addressing

stakeholders during the end of project review workshop that was organised by

Christian Care in conjunction with the Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) last

week, District Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe praised the

Mandipa piped water scheme saying it was a much needed intervention.

Chingwe

paid tribute to the community for taking part in the project and ensure its

success and called on other development partners to take a leaf from the

Mandipa piped water scheme.

“We

thank Christian Care for spearheading such a wonderful project in Ward 16 of

Mwenezi West constituency.

“The

team spirit displayed by villagers was humbling and their level of commitment

to the project was overwhelming. Locals provided labour with excessive zeal

through, among several other duties, digging trenches.

“We

always encourage development partners to come with such interventions which are

community rooted,” said Chingwe.

Ward 16

councilor Shongedzai Shoko Told TellZim News that the Mandipa piped water

scheme came as a reprieve to villagers who had been struggling to get safe

water for domestic use.

“Water

has been scarce for villagers and domestic animals for too long. Villagers have

been relying on a drilled borehole which is situated deep in the forest and it

hardly produced enough water for villagers before it went dry.

“The coming

of this piped water project has lessened the burden on women who usually toiled

to secure clean water for their families,” said Shoko.

A

beneficiary of the scheme, Elina Sibanda, who hails from Nyamandi Village, was

on cloud nine as she chronicled the success story of the Mandipa piped water

scheme.

“Water

has been a perennial problem here. Several efforts to drill boreholes in our

area constantly hit a brick wall due to the low water table.

“To

access water for domestic use I used to travel six kilometers but now with the

establishment of the Mandipa piped water scheme, taped water is right at my

door step.

“We are

now able to provide water to our domestic animals with easy unlike in the past

where we would travel longer distances in search for water,” said Sibanda.

In many

parts of Mwenezi district’s resettlement areas like Wards 13 and 15, access to

clean water remains problematic leaving many to rely on

unprotected water sources for drinking and other domestic use.