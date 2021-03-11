Cici and Donald teases fans with the “No Kissing Zone” video – Watch

Cici and Donald seems to be confusing their fans day by day with their relationship as the two keep giving their fans something to talk about.

Recently, Donald released a song titled Uzobuya and it’s making waves all over SA.

However, the two have been teasing fans as they keep making their love real in every videos they share.

Although, they are yet to come out to share if they are truly a thing but many can not wait for them to make things official.

In a recent post, Donald shared a video which he tagged “No Kissing Zone”

In the video, Donald made it clear to Cici that he is too young as Cici replied that they can not kiss as there is still coronavirus.

Watch video below: