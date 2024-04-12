Cindy-Louise Unveils New Single And New Album.

Step into the enchanting realm of ‘Whispers of a Kingdom’

This is the highly anticipated new album by internationally acclaimed artist Cindy-Louise. Available from today, this mesmerising musical journey invites listeners on an immersive experience. Filled with dark fairy-tale aesthetics, mythical creatures, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

With 10 resounding tracks, each boasting its own dark fairy-tale aesthetic, ‘Whispers of a Kingdom’ promises to deliver a truly immersive listening experience. Indie Alternative, Ethereal Cinematic, Folk, Dream Pop, and Rock genres.

A compelling tale of betrayal, courage, and resilience…

At its heart, ‘Whispers of a Kingdom’ tells a compelling tale of betrayal, courage, and resilience through the eyes of a Fae queen. From the haunting melodies of ‘You Think You’ve Won’ to the final notes of ‘Fae Dance,’ each song paints a vivid portrait of the queen’s journey as she navigates treacherous lands and faces formidable foes in her quest to reclaim what was taken from her. Themes of loss, longing, and the indomitable human spirit permeate the album, inviting listeners to explore the depths of emotion and imagination.

Stream the new single ‘Burn and Fall’ and new album ‘Whispers of a Kingdom’ HERE

Track Listing (Total Run Time 37:32)

You Think You’ve Won (01:57) Eyes That Speak (03:08) Society (03:03) Rebel (03:12) Alone (05:24) My Fantasy – Reimagined (03:30) Nothing Hurts Anymore – Reimagined (03:03) Burn and Fall (04:47) Shadow Dreams (03:41) Fae Dance (03:47)

Musical Highlights

Cindy-Louise showcases her exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting talent throughout the album, delivering powerful performances that resonate deeply with audiences. From the romantic harmonies of ‘Eyes That Speak’ to the rebellious spirit of ‘Rebel,’ each song offers a unique sonic experience that captivates the listener’s imagination and leaves a lasting impression.

Production and Collaboration

‘Whispers of a Kingdom’ is a testament to Cindy-Louise’s artistry and vision, with every aspect of the album meticulously crafted to perfection. Collaborating with renowned producers and musicians, including Erick Gerber on guitars and Cali Beats on additional instrumentation, Cindy-Louise has created a sonic landscape that is both immersive and evocative.

Behind the Music

In addition to the captivating soundscapes, Cindy-Louise shares intimate insights into the inspiration behind each song on ‘Whispers of a Kingdom.’ From the haunting melodies of ‘Alone’ to the reimagined fantasy of ‘My Fantasy,’ listeners are offered a glimpse into the creative process and personal journey that shaped the album’s narrative.

The Single ‘Burn and Fall’

Through the haunting strains of ‘Burn and Fall,’ listeners are drawn into a realm where darkness and light intertwine, where power and vulnerability walk hand in hand. Witness the Fae Queen’s descent into the depths of her own desires, her hunger for retribution tempered by the knowledge that even the most formidable of adversaries can meet their end in the fiery hells of their own making.

Cindy-Louise Commentary

Track 1 – ‘You Think You’ve Won’

“This song serves as the opening chapter of the album, setting the tone with haunting melodies and ethereal vocals. It encapsulates the Fae queen’s journey of loss and resilience, as she grapples with the devastation of losing her kingdom yet finds the strength to persevere. Laden with emotion, ‘You Think You’ve Won’ reflects the queen’s unwavering resolve to reclaim what is rightfully hers, resonating with listeners and paving the way for the enchanting narrative that unfolds throughout the album.”

Track 2 – ‘Eyes That Speak’

“Romantic harmonies elevate the atmosphere as the protagonist embarks on her quest, her heart yearning for her beloved. She craves his tender touch in the daylight and yearns to gaze into his profound blue eyes under the starlit sky. ‘Eyes That Speak’ serves as a source of solace and strength for the path that lies ahead, a captivating melody that resonates with the longing of the heart.”

Track 3 – ‘Society’ & Track 4 ‘Rebel’

“No longer will she heed the whispers of advisors or bend to the will of society. ‘Society’ and ‘Rebel’ invite listeners to join the Queen on her journey of self-discovery and defiance. Through the modern blues twist of ‘Society’ and the rebellious spirit of ‘Rebel,’ listeners witness her transformation from a prisoner of expectations to a rebel with a cause, finding solace and strength in the unbridled power of authenticity and rebellion.”

Track 5 – ‘Alone’

‘Alone’ tells the tale of a weary soul burdened by an emptiness that weighs heavy upon her heart. She wanders the misty moors and barren plains, a solitary figure in a world bustling with life. Through its melancholic strains, ‘Alone’ becomes a lament, a cry of resignation to the idea that perhaps she is destined to walk a path apart from the company of others. Yet, within its haunting melody lies a quiet acceptance, a realisation that solitude can be a refuge, a haven from the chaos of the world.”

Track 6 – ‘My Fantasy’ (Reimagined)

“Welcome to the twisted Wonderland of ‘My Fantasy (Reimagined).’ As reality succumbs to the relentless onslaught of pressures and unconscious thoughts, the protagonist finds herself tumbling down the rabbit hole of her own psyche. In this surreal landscape, familiar characters take on twisted forms, their whimsical facades warped by the weight of inner turmoil. Through the echoes of metalcore rebellion, ‘My Fantasy (Reimagined)’ becomes a soundtrack of defiance in the face of existential chaos, a journey through the depths of the mind.”

Track 7 – ‘Nothing Hurts Anymore’ (Reimagined)

“Nothing Hurts Anymore (Reimagined)’ encapsulates the queen’s inner turmoil and her quest for redemption. Each note reverberates with the echoes of her pain and the silent screams of her longing for connection. As the album unfolds, this reimagined melody becomes a rallying cry for the queen’s newfound strength and resilience, symbolising her journey of self-discovery and renewal as she embraces her solitude and forges ahead into the unknown.”

Track 8 – ‘Burn and Fall’

“Through the haunting strains of ‘Burn and Fall,’ listeners are drawn into a realm where darkness and light intertwine, where power and vulnerability walk hand in hand. Witness the Fae Queen’s descent into the depths of her own desires, her hunger for retribution tempered by the knowledge that even the most formidable of adversaries can meet their end in the fiery hells of their own making.”

Track 9 – ‘Shadow Dreams’

“Ensnared by her own shadows in the depths of the night, ‘Shadow Dreams’ weaves its ethereal spell around her restless soul. Each note is a brushstroke on the canvas of her thoughts, painting visions of lost loves and untold secrets in hues of blood red and silvered twilight. Through its haunting beauty, ‘Shadow Dreams’ becomes both a lullaby and a torment, a reflection of the queen’s innermost desires and fears.”

Track 10 – Fae Dance’

“In the heart of the enchanted forest, moonbeams dance upon emerald leaves. There exists a melody known as ‘Fae Dance.’ It beckons all beings to join hands and whirl in a celebration under the starlit sky. Yet, beneath the surface of the jubilant revelry lies a poignant truth. A truth that weighs heavy upon the heart of the Fae Queen. Through the bittersweet strains of ‘Fae Dance,’ listeners are transported to a realm where nostalgia and hope intertwine, witnessing the Queen’s quiet yearning for a home long forgotten, her heartache tempered by the resilience of the spirit.”

Cindy-Louise Biography

Known for her captivating blend of Indie Alternative Cinematic Folk Pop Rock, Cindy-Louise is an internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter. Hailing from South Africa, she is currently based in The Netherlands. With a unique writing style and a characteristic voice, Cindy-Louise has been making waves in the global music scene since the inception of her career in 2019.

Born and raised in South Africa, Cindy-Louise discovered her passion for music at a young age. She first embarked on her musical journey at 16. Immersing herself in singing and piano lessons with a rigorous Classical training program.

This foundation led her to pursue a degree in Music Philosophy. She specialised in Classical-and-Jazz voice. Honing her skills at the Mediterranean Opera Festival Program in Italy. She studied and performed roles such as Despina in ‘Cosi fan tutte’ and Susanna in ‘The Marriage of Figaro.’

‘Humanity’…

In 2020, Cindy-Louise made her debut with the album ‘Humanity.’ This garnered critical acclaim for innovative sound and poignant lyricism. Not one to confine herself to a single genre, Cindy-Louise continuously evolves her musical style. Seamlessly blending elements of Pop and Rock to create a dynamic and engaging listening experience.

‘What You Made Me’…

With each release, Cindy-Louise delves deeper into her own introspection, exploring themes of identity, self-discovery, and societal expectations. Her last EP, ‘What You Made Me,’ released in February 2024, offers a candid glimpse into her vulnerabilities. Addressing topics such as anxiety, self-wellbeing, and the human condition. The EP’s theatrical rock aesthetic and interconnected narratives invite listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional resonance.

‘Whispers of a Kingdom’

Cindy-Louise’s latest album promises to be a spellbinding tale of betrayal, courage, and resilience. Through haunting melodies and stirring lyrics, the album transports listeners to an enchanted realm. One where mythical creatures roam and shadows hold secrets.

Each track is a chapter in the dark fairy-tale of a Fae queen betrayed. Finding her kingdom lost, and her unwavering determination to rise again. Beyond her musical endeavours, Cindy-Louise is a multifaceted artist who embraces creativity in all its forms. From captivating live performances to thought-provoking visual storytelling, she seeks to inspire and connect with audiences on a profound level.

Cindy-Louise, committed to authenticity and self-expression

As she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, Cindy-Louise remains committed to authenticity and self-expression. Channeling her experiences and emotions into every note and lyric. With her magnetic presence and undeniable talent, she is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage.

