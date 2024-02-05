Cindy-Louise’s Musical Tapestry Unravelled in Interview – Embark on a musical odyssey with the soul-stirring Cindy-Louise, an artist whose sonic exploration knows no bounds.

In this exclusive interview with SA Music & Entertainment Magazine, we unravel the threads of Cindy-Louise’s artistic tapestry. Delving into the alchemy of her sound, her dream collaborations, and the visual storytelling that breathes life into her music. From the cultural influences that shape her work to the festivals she aspires to grace, Cindy-Louise invites us into a world where each note is a chapter in a captivating story.

SA Music News & Entertainment Chat with Cindy-Louise

Q: To kick things off, your musical journey is a fascinating blend of genres. If you had to pinpoint the essential ingredients, the ‘alchemy,’ that defines the Cindy-Louise sound, what would they be, and how have they evolved over time?

Cindy-Louise: The year 2024 is when my identified sound will come to light. I am very excited for the listeners to hear my kind of Theatrical and Cinematic music.

Q: Dreaming big here – if you could collaborate with any artist, living or not, to create a dream supergroup or a one-of-a-kind project, who would you invite to join this musical journey, and what kind of sonic adventure do you envision?

Cindy-Louise: I am deeply interested in pursuing collaborative projects with Aurora, Bad Omens, and Sleep Token, each for unique endeavours and for varying reasons. My desire to create a Disney track in partnership with Aurora stems from our shared whimsical creativity, which I believe would yield a truly remarkable piece. With regards to Sleep Token and Bad Omens, the prospect of blending my vocals with those of their respective lead singers intrigues me greatly, as I envision the result to be harmoniously exquisite.

Q: Your music videos, particularly “Innocence,” showcase a visually captivating aspect to your work. How do you approach the visual storytelling in your music videos, and what role does it play in conveying the essence of your songs?

Cindy-Louise: As a person who thrives in visual creativity, I relish the process of constructing scenes that harmonize flawlessly with the music I compose. In collaboration with Stefan Sparky Media, a talented director and videographer, we illuminate my musical vision. We dive deeply into an emotional journey, merging our storytelling abilities to craft a captivating music video that resonates and connects with people.

Q: Musical experimentation is part of your creative DNA. Are there any specific sonic experiments or unconventional instruments you’re eager to explore in future projects, pushing the boundaries of your sound even further?

Cindy-Louise: I always think more vocal than instrumental; I love to use my voice in different ways and layer sounds to create something interesting for the listener. The studio is where I explore, and anything can happen.

Q: ‘What You Made Me’ has been described as having a theatrical rock aesthetic. Can you share any cinematic influences that have inspired the storytelling and atmosphere of your music, and how do these influences manifest in your creative process?

Cindy-Louise: To me, cinematic music describes and creates a scene, so in that regard, I want listeners to close their eyes and experience the music more than just listening to it. With this song, in particular, the long and soaring vocal lines definitely move you, and when I listen to this song, I feel a sense of warriors marching together, even after enduring a difficult battle. Maybe I am just an artist who is driven by the fact that music needs to make you feel and shouldn’t just be background music.

Q: Social media has become a vital tool for artists. How do you utilize platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to connect with your audience, and do you find it crucial in building a community around your music?

Cindy-Louise: I LOVE connecting with my audience on platforms like Instagram and Tiktok; it is an amazing tool, and I believe all artists should use it to connect and market themselves.

Q: Having lived in South Africa and now in The Netherlands, do you feel that cultural shifts have influenced your musical style and the themes you explore in your songs? How does your international perspective shape your art?

Cindy-Louise: Moving overseas has broadened my mind, and I do believe that it has had an exponential influence on my musicianship. I am also the kind of person to openly listen to new music and experience new adventures, so this situation suits me perfectly.

Q: If you were curating a playlist featuring your favorite artists and bands, who would make the cut? Any emerging talents that our readers should keep an eye on?

Cindy-Louise: I do have a playlist on my Spotify Account, and I would love your readers to have a listen and let me know what you think. It is called Cindy-Louise’s Playlist, which can be found in the Cindy-Louise artist Playlist section.

Q: The festival season is always an exciting time for artists. Are there specific festivals you aspire to play in the future, and what is it about those festivals that resonates with your artistic vision?

Cindy-Louise: There are some festivals I have my eyes on, one of them being Splashy Fen. The reason being the whole vibe and stage areas are amazing and to sing and perform in my home country always brings me immense pleasure and excitement. With regards to Festivals in Europe, there are so many, but I truly love performing at Fantasy Fest and Elfia in The Netherlands. If you research them, you will understand why; it is just such an enjoyable experience.

Q: If you could envision a musical utopia where genres know no bounds, what kind of sonic landscape would you picture now, and who would thrive in this harmonious world? Any new additions to this utopian collaboration?

Cindy-Louise: I imagine a space where joy permeates every interaction and connection is the norm. My ideal vision of Utopia is a place where you can meet and become friends with someone new at one of my performances. Here, your shared passion for music and a whimsical life draws you together. In this harmonious Utopian world, you’ll feel a profound sense of belonging. As for collaborations, my enthusiasm remains firmly rooted in my previously stated choices.

Q: Songwriting is often a deeply personal process. Can you share any rituals or routines you follow when crafting your songs, and how do you overcome creative blocks when they inevitably arise?

Cindy-Louise: In my previous works, it was all sudden bursts of inspiration, but for this EP, I sat down and pressured myself to keep creating until the perfect song arose, and even after that, there were still many hours and sleepless nights with worries and thoughts. My imagination truly runs wild when I get in these states of creativity.

Q: Looking into the future, what legacy do you hope to leave through your music, and what kind of impact do you aspire to make on the South African and global music scenes?

Cindy-Louise: When I leave this earth, I hope that my fans have made lifelong friends from attending my shows and listening to my music, and I hope they always know that they can shine and be their authentic selves.

As we conclude this journey into the heart of Cindy-Louise’s musical universe, her words and insights resonate as a testament to the depth and passion she infuses into her craft.

SA Music & Entertainment Magazine extends gratitude to Cindy-Louise for sharing the nuances of her sonic and visual artistry, leaving us eagerly anticipating the chapters yet to unfold in her mesmerizing musical narrative.

