Club World Cup 2025 fixtures, results and latest table standings
The inaugural expanded summer Club World Cup is officially now underway as 32 teams face off across four weeks in the USA.
Many of the participating clubs have made big signings ahead of the tournament as they battle for the trophy and remarkable prize money on offer, which could reach £100milion for the winner. The final takes place in New Jersey on July 13.
2025 Club World Cup fixtures, results and tables in full
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Unveiled: The new Club World Cup trophy is presented by Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo
REUTERS
Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly (5pm BST)
Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto (8pm BST)
Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras (2am BST)
Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly (2am BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Al Ahly
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Inter Miami
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Palmeiras
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
Porto
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid (11pm BST)
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo (2am BST)
Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo (8pm BST)
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain (8pm BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+4
|
3
|
2
|Botafogo
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Seattle Sounders
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
4
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-4
|
0
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group C: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica (11pm BST)
Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City (5pm BST)
Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors (2am BST)
Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich (8pm BST)
Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors (8pm BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Bayern Munich
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+10
|
3
|
2
|
Benfica
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Boca Juniors
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
Auckland City
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-10
|
0
Group D: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Flamengo 2-0 Esperance de Tunis (2am BST)
Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea (7pm BST)
Group D: LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis (11pm BST)
Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea (2am BST)
Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo (2am BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Chelsea
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
2
|
Flamengo
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
3
|
Esperance de Tunis
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-2
|
0
|
4
|
LAFC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-2
|
0
Group E River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm BST)
Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan (2am BST)
Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm BST)
Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey (2am BST)
Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate (2am BST)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey (2am BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
River Plate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Urawa Red Diamonds
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Monterrey
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Inter Milan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund (5pm BST)
Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns (11pm BST)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund (5pm BST)
Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD (11pm BST)
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD (8pm BST)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense (8pm BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Fluminense
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Ulsan HD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Mamelodi Sundowns
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus (2am BST)
Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC (5pm BST)
Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain (2am BST)
Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain (8pm BST)
Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City (8pm BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Man City
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Wydad AC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Al Ain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Juventus
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group H: Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg (11pm BST)
Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca (8pm BST)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal (11pm BST)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca (2am BST)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid (2am BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Real Madrid
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Al Hilal
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Pachuca
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Salzburg
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Club World Cup 2025 knockout stage fixtures
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs Runners of Group B
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs Runners of Group D
Match 51: Winners of Group B vs Runners of Group A
Match 52: Winners of Group D vs Runners of Group C
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs Runners of Group F
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs Runners of Group H
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs Runners of Group E
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs Runners of Group G
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs Winners of Match 50
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs Winners of Match 54
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs Winners of Match 52
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs Winners of Match 56
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs Winners of Match 58
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs Winners of Match 60
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs Winners of Match 62
Source link