Club World Cup 2025 semi-final fixtures and latest quarter-final results as Chelsea advance
The Club World Cup knockout stage is upon us as the tournament kicks into gear with the last-16 stage.
Chelsea put their shaky group stage behind them to beat Benfica 4-1 in an extraordinary encounter in Charlotte, North Carolina before edging past Estevao Willian’s Palmeiras to reach the semi-finals, where they will face Fluminense on Tuesday evening.
But the headline act on Saturday night sees Paris Saint-Germain take on German giants Bayern Munich.
Club World Cup 2025 knockout stage fixtures
Match 57: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal
Match 59: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich (5pm BST)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (9pm BST)
Match 61: Fluminense vs Chelsea (8pm BST)
Match 62: PSG/Bayern vs Real Madrid/Borussia Dortmund (8pm BST)
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs Winners of Match 62 (8pm BST)
Club World Cup 2025 knockout stage results
Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (AET)
Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich
Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense
Match 56: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Monterrey
2025 Club World Cup group stage results and tables in full
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Unveiled: The new Club World Cup trophy is presented by Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo
REUTERS
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras
Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Palmeiras
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
5
|
2
|
Inter Milan
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
+1
|
5
|
3
|
Porto
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
2
|
4
|
Al Ahly
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
-2
|
2
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Group B: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Botafogo
Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+5
|
6
|
2
|Botafogo
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+1
|
6
|
3
|
Atletico Madrid
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
6
|
4
|
Seattle Sounders
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-5
|
0
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group C: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City
Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors
Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich
Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Benfica
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
+7
|
7
|
2
|
Bayern Munich
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+10
|
6
|
3
|
Boca Juniors
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
2
|
4
|
Auckland City
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-16
|
1
Group D: Flamengo 2-0 Esperance de Tunis
Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 0-1 Esperance de Tunis
Group D: Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 1-1 Flamengo
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Flamengo
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
+4
|
7
|
2
|
Chelsea
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+3
|
6
|
3
|
Esperance de Tunis
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-4
|
3
|
4
|
LAFC
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-3
|
1
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 River Plate
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Inter Milan
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
+3
|
7
|
2
|
Monterrey
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
+4
|
5
|
3
|
River Plate
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Urawa Red Diamonds
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-7
|
0
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD
Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
+2
|
7
|
2
|Fluminense
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
5
|
3
|
Mamelodi Sundowns
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Ulsan HD
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-4
|
0
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC
Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain
Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain
Group G: Juventus 2-5 Manchester City
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+11
|
9
|
2
|
Juventus
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+5
|
6
|
3
|
Al Ain
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-10
|
3
|
4
|
Wydad AC
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-6
|
0
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al-Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 RB Salzburg
Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca
Group H: RB Salzburg 0-0 Al-Hilal
Group H: Al-Hilal 2-0 Pachuca
Group H: RB Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid (2am BST)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Real Madrid
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
+5
|
7
|
2
|
Al-Hilal
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
5
|
3
|
RB Salzburg
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-2
|
4
|
4
|
Pachuca
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-5
|
0
