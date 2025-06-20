The wild free-kick routine taking the Club World Cup by storm

Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s pet project may not be everyone’s cup of tea but it has spawned an unusual tactic that could be copied by teams across the continent

The Club World Cup may not have captured everyone’s attention, but wherever football is being played, there is always scope for innovation.

That has been evident in the opening days of the tournament Stateside, where there have been NBA-style player walkouts and Peep Show-style ref-cam footage of goals and key incidents from the referee’s perspective.

But while those gimmicks have been ratified by Fifa, possibly to appeal to a US market accustomed to watching sport with a side helping of showbiz, other novel ideas have been initiated by the players.

Esteban Andrada may not be a household name outside his native Argentina or Mexico, where he plays for Monterrey, but the 34-year-old goalkeeper has made one of the most interesting contributions to the tournament by setting up a “double wall”.

During Monterrey’s game against Inter Milan, Andrada instructed eight of his players to form a defensive wall against an attacking free-kick, but there was a catch: they were split into two groups of four covering both sides of the goal and leaving the middle section exposed.

It worked, with Inter failing to score, helping Monterrey see out an impressive 1-1 draw against the Champions League runners-up. A social media buzz followed praising Monterrey for their pioneering tactic, but were they truly the first to do it?

David Preece was a professional keeper in England, Scotland, Denmark and Iceland, helped scout and recruit shot-stoppers for Manchester City and has coached them at Sunderland, Swedish club Ostersunds, and Bengaluru and Mumbai City in India. He has seen the mythical double wall before.

“I played in a side that used it when I was in Denmark at Silkeborg IF under Viggo Jensen, who was an exponent of it,” he tells The i Paper.

“His thoughts were, why give the taker a big area to aim for when you can give yourself an equally better chance of saving both sides?”

Leaving the centre of the goal unguarded and not picking one side over the other looks risky to the untrained idea, perhaps because it is so uncommon.

However, the strategy does have merits, according to Preece.

“It allowed me a better sight of the ball,” he says. “The information you get in the initial trajectory of the strike – a player’s body shape, the pace and direction of the shot, etc – is crucial to reacting as early as possible to it.

“As a ‘keeper, you can be tempted to cheat and anticipate the ball going over the wall and get caught out. Being more central allows you to be patient and balanced.

“It also disrupts the player taking the kick’s thought processes because he is used to the traditional set-up. It’s all about reducing the amount of space you have to cover and adding extra layers of difficulty [for the attacker] to the situation.”

So, how could an attacking player adapt to facing two separate walls?

“The most important advice I would give to a player is to learn to apply forward spin to the ball,” Bartek Sylwestrzak, a ball-striking coach who specialises in free-kick techniques, tells The i Paper.

“I’m aware that this advice goes beyond that particular situation and brings a broader perspective, but the best possible solution is to hit the ball with forward spin over the wall. A player who has this ability can go over the wall with a powerful shot even from such a short range.

“A competent topspin hitter is actually given a major advantage when the goalkeeper puts a double wall before him because when he does that and consequently occupies a central position, both corners are exposed and available to the taker.”

Not every free-kick taker is competent in this skill, however.

Sylwestrzak observes that most players, even at the elite level, do not have the ability to put forward spin on the ball, and can therefore struggle when faced with a double wall.

“A double wall does make things difficult for most players, because for them both corners become almost unavailable,” he adds.

“They may still hit the target with a weak shot or the ball could go through the wall. There are always some low-probability solutions that could result in a goal. The player could also hit the ball powerfully through the gap and beat the goalkeeper because of the power of the shot.

“But these options are far inferior and give a much lower chance of scoring than hitting a forward spin strike over the wall.”

Set-piece innovation isn’t always popular. Gary Neville labelled Arsenal’s set-piece coach Nicolas Jover “the most annoying man in football” last season.

The draft excluder – when a player lies down behind the wall – became common in Brazil in response to Ronaldinho’s crafty, under-the-wall free-kicks, but was initially viewed with scepticism in Europe. Now, it’s practically ubiquitous across the sport.

Your next read

Could the double wall become equally mainstream?

“When you experiment with something like this, you have to give time to implement it, and that’s what puts off coaches for trying it in-season,” Preece says.

“Like any tactic like this, though, the success of them is through training of them and repetition in games, so everyone is confident in what they’re doing.”

Perhaps there could even be a situation when a goalkeeper demands a double wall and a draft excluder simultaneously. Now that would be a true innovation.