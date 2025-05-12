Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu LIVE: Updates and latest score from Italian Open last-16 tie

It will be a big ask for Raducanu to continue her recent resurgence on clay and defeat a former Roland Garros finalist who also reached the Madrid Open showpiece earlier this month, though the former British No1 – now back inside the world’s top 50 – will be hugely encouraged by her tournament so far after wins over Maya Joint, Jil Teichmann and Veronika Kudermetova, continuing her return from persistent injury problems and a struggle to find the right coach.