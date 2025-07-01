5
38
11
37
9
8
2
32
1
29
31
33
14
20
43
16
35
40
46
23
30
39
10
44
25
18
4
34
26
49
3
13
48
15
24
22
Wimbledon 2025: World No2 Coco Gauff sets sights on US Open after suffering shock first-round loss

Wimbledon 2025: World No2 Coco Gauff sets sights on US Open after suffering shock first-round loss

2025-07-01Last Updated: 2025-07-01
341 Less than a minute


The American lost in short order to Dayana Yastremska as she struggled to adjust to grass court play


Source link

2025-07-01Last Updated: 2025-07-01
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

2024-06-03
Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2023-12-22
Tom Aspinall handed interim UFC heavyweight title chance after Jon Jones injury

Tom Aspinall handed interim UFC heavyweight title chance after Jon Jones injury

2023-10-25
'I am guilty': Ruben Amorim reacts as Manchester United booed off after shock defeat to ASEAN All-Stars

'I am guilty': Ruben Amorim reacts as Manchester United booed off after shock defeat to ASEAN All-Stars

2025-05-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo