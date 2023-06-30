Comedy Saturdays and Jamie Foxx Sundays this July on Movie Room, DStv channel 113

Enjoy a thrilling movie line-up this July with some exhilarating weekly blockbusters and classic flicks suitable for the entire family with Movie Room, on DStv channel 113.

This movie line-up showcases the finest movies for the perfect night-in this winter, family time or some ‘me time’, whether you are in the mood for romance, action or comedy.

Movie Room has you covered with 24-hour entertainment: Comedy Saturdays with hilarious blockbusters such as Envy, The Other Guys, Funny People and This is the end and Jamie Foxx Sundays with films led by the talented thespian, such as Jarhead, Miami Vice, Ray, and Stealth.

Comedy Saturdays

Envy – Saturday, 02 July, 20:35

Tim and Nick are best friends, neighbours and co-workers. When one of Nick’s seemingly crazy inventions succeeds, Tim finds himself engulfed in flames of jealousy as Nick’s fortunes grow outrageously. 2004 – Comedy

Starring: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Rachel Weisz, Amy Poehler and Christopher Walken

The Other Guys – Saturday, 08 July, 20:05

Two disgraced cops, Terry and Allen, are assigned a task to investigate a case involving a shady capitalist. They must put aside their differences and turn into the officers they idolise. 2010 – Comedy/Action

Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson

Funny People – Saturday, 16 July, 21:35

When a seasoned comedian learns of his terminal illness, he hires a semi-professional as his assistant and friend and grooms him towards becoming a professional.

2009 – Comedy/Drama

Starring: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, Jonah Hill and Jason Schwartzman

This is the end – Saturday, 22 July, 21:15

In Hollywood, actor James Franco is throwing a party with a slew of celebrity pals. Among those in attendance are his buddies Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson. Suddenly, an apocalypse of biblical proportions erupts, causing untold carnage among Tinseltown’s elite and trapping Franco’s party in his home. As the world they knew disintegrates outside, cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear the six friends apart. 2013 – Comedy

Starring: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel and Danny McBride

Jamie Foxx Sundays

Jarhead – Sunday, 02 July, 21:00

A psychological study of Marine’s state of mind during the Gulf War. Told through the eyes of a U.S. Marine sniper who struggles to cope with boredom, a sense of isolation, and other issues back home. 2005 – Drama

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Lucas Black

Miami Vice – Sunday, 09 July, 21:00

Detectives Ricardo Tubbs and Sonny Crockett go undercover in order to bring down a major drug trafficking racket. However, their personal lives obstruct their path. 2006 – Action

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, and Barry Shabaka Henley

Ray – Sunday, 16 July, 21:00

Seven-year-old Ray goes blind after his brother’s tragic death. His mother inspires him to rise above his impairment and make a place for himself, while a piano gives a new direction to his life.

2004 – Musical/Drama

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix and Terrence Howard

Stealth – Sunday, 23 July, 21:00

An artificial intelligence-enabled fighter-bomber develops sentience when struck by lightning during a mission. Three expert pilots must apprehend the bomber before it precipitates a nuclear war.

2005 – Action/Thriller

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel and Sam Shepard

