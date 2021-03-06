COMESA launches 30 days of women in business campaign – Tell Zimbabwe

Logo for MAWSP

Common

Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched the 30 Days of

Women in Business campaign to connect, promote and celebrate women in business through

the 50 Million African Women Speak Platform (MAWSP) in Lusaka.

The

distinctive campaign invites women in the region to log onto the platform at www.womenconnet.org or to

download the 50MAWSP app from the google or apple stores.

The

50MAWSP platform funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) was jointly

implemented by COMESA, the East African Community (EAC) and Economic Community

of West African States (ECOWAS).

The

50MAWS platform is information and networking hub for women in the COMESA region

which includes Zimbabwe.

The

platform enables women in the 38 countries in the regional blocs to connect,

access financial services, to find business related information and where to

access training resources.

The

platform gives opportunities to women in business across the COMESA region to showcase

and profile their businesses; it also enables connection between women and

their role models.

To

participate, women will be required to register on the platform and to submit

short stories about their most admired businesswomen giving reasons and what

they would tell them if they had a chance to meet them in person.

The

most compelling of these submissions will be published on the platform and

those who submitted may have an opportunity to meet their role models.

COMESA

secretary general He Excellence Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe said the campaign was

a great step in driving awareness about the platform which allows women to

engage in peer to peer learning, mentoring and knowledge sharing.

“I view

this campaign as a catalyst in creating the much needed push to bring more of

our women to connect, network and ultimately benefit from this platform.

“The campaign’s appeal for

women to identify and celebrate their most admired women entrepreneurs speaks

to a key facet of the 50MAWSP initiative which is facilitating support and

mentorship by women for women,” said Kapwepwe.