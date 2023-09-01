35
5
29
47
4
18
20
22
32
24
46
21
1
14
3
9
23
40
33
13
48
10
37
2
39
34
26
31
44
25
16
45
38
8
50
43
30
7
11
15
49

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham make £40m verbal bid for Chelsea midfielder on Deadline Day

143 1 minute read


Chelsea have received a verbal £40million bid for Gallagher from Spurs and have kept lines of communication open with their London rivals on Transfer Deadline Day.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Spain vs England: Women’s World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Spain vs England: Women’s World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Baggies Net Crucial Win Over Misfiring Seagulls, City Go Thirteen Clear

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello bid, Rice fears; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United ‘sign’ Onana; Henderson

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello bid, Rice fears; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United ‘sign’ Onana; Henderson

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo