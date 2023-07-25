26
Chelsea reject £40m transfer bid for Conor Gallagher from West Ham

The Hammers are refusing to raise their offer past an initial fee of £37m plus £3m in add-ons for the Chelsea academy graduate, who is believed to be surplus to requirements.

The 23-year-old also has interest from Tottenham and would be open to leaving Stamford Bridge having been offered out to clubs for the last six months.


