Costa Titch Drops “Thembi” Music Video Featuring Boity

Costa Titch has made a name for himself as a rapper with a few hip hop bangers under his belt with some elite mzansi rappers but it looks like the “Nkalakatha” hitmaker is not done yet.

Costa Titch is back with another music video for his latest single titled “Thembi” which features Def Jam Signee Boity who also brings her “boss b*tch” attitude to the joint, making this the perfect combination for a classic turn up song and the music video which is also a turn up within itself, is available for streaming and is sitting on 52k views in just one day of its release.

Boity announced the music video release on twitter sharing a little snippet of the high energy song, sharing the loads of fun she had while working on the collaboration.

“I had soooo much fun on this track and even more fun on the video! Check it out on @costatitchworld YouTube channel” she wrote.

💚 #THEMBI 💚 MUSIC VIDEO has officially dropped!!! I had soooo much fun on this track and even more fun on the video! Check it out on @costatitchworld YouTube channel! 🔥🔥🔥💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/LVhODn3aAf — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) September 24, 2020

Watch the music video below

By Sinakho Mandla