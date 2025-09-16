Countdown to ‘Echoes Between Us’ – Johannesburg is about to witness a once-in-a-lifetime musical event. In just a few days, on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September, the Teatro at Montecasino will come alive with the groundbreaking collaborative show, “Echoes Between Us” which sees the union of two of South Africa’s most celebrated musical voices: Jeremy Loops and the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Presented by Breakout Events and Jeremy Loops, in association with 947 and 702, “Echoes Between Us” is more than just a concert. It’s a conversation in sound with the blending of Loops’ genre-defying folk-pop with the Grammy-winning harmonies that have carried Ladysmith Black Mambazo across more than six decades of global acclaim.

This year also marks a milestone. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 65th Anniversary. To celebrate this extraordinary legacy during Heritage Month makes this performance even more poignant. “Echoes Between Us” celebrates our South African cultural heritage and reminds us how a song bridges generations and unites us in identity.

Audiences can look forward to original compositions, inspired collaborations, and reimagined classics including unforgettable renditions of Paul Simon’s “Homeless” and “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.”

Tickets for ‘Echoes Between Us’

“Echoes Between Us” Tickets are on sale here

Price range: R295 – R595

Group & corporate bookings: Contact Webtickets on [email protected]

For more details, go to the Facebook event page here

With only two dates confirmed for Johannesburg, demand is exceptionally high following the sold-out KwaZulu-Natal debut earlier this year.

Follow the conversation

@JeremyLoops | @LadysmithBlackMambazo | @abreakoutevent