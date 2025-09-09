Countdown to Vusi Nova’s album ‘Promises’ – Vusi Nova narrates a story of patience and time in new album ‘Promises.’ It is known that a promise weaves today’s hope into tomorrow’s certainty. This coming Friday, 12 September, the renowned singer is set to release his 13-track album titled ‘Promises.’

A musical tapestry of emotions and rhythm, mixed with depth and lyrical prowess. His style of music cannot be boxed as it is emotive and real. ‘Promises’ is Vusi Nova’s second release under his record label Nova Sounds, making this a true testament to the fact that there is still ample room for music that offers depth and meaning.

“I started working on some of these songs a long time ago and just kept them because I guess I wasn’t ready to share them, or it wasn’t the right time yet. Some of the songs I did recently. Writing this album has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I had to tap into feelings that were blocked out a long time ago and revisit that space. With that being said, writing and singing about my life experiences is so therapeutic.” ~ Vusi Nova

This release follows the success of his single ‘Phendula’ which he released in August.

This album is not just about romantic promises, but also the promises we make to ourselves. The promises we hold from God, and the strength we find in knowing He always keeps His word.

Vusi Nova says Promises / Izithembiso is my way of honoring those truths and sharing them with you, in the only way I know how. Through music.

Vusi Speaks on the ‘Promises’ Album

Why the title ‘Promises’?

The title Promises / Izithembiso carries the heart of what this album represents. Life is built on promises. The ones we make to ourselves, to the people we love, and sometimes even the ones we break.

What does the album mean for you?

This album is a reflection on those promises. The beauty of keeping them, the pain of losing them, and the lessons we carry from both.

Promises/Izithembiso is also a word that carries deep meaning in my culture. Growing up, I heard it often in conversations about love, trust, and family. A promise is not just words. It’s a bond, an intention, and sometimes a heavy weight we carry. Through these songs, I wanted to explore the different sides of that. The joy, the heartbreak, and the healing that comes with life’s commitments.

This album is not just about romantic promises

Above all, this album also speaks to the promises that God has made to us. Unlike human promises, which can fail or fall short, God’s promises never change and never break. They are the foundation we can always hold on to. Reminders of His faithfulness, His love, and His presence in every season of our lives. Holding on to those promises has carried me through moments of doubt and pain. I know many of us draw strength from that same truth.

What do you want the project to leave people feeling?

Whole, complete. I want people to go through the different emotions and be okay with being vulnerable. Also to get to know me a little better. Listen to my music and you will get a sense of who I am. Where my head-space is at.

Life is built on promises…

What is the song that resonates with you the most and why?

These songs are all like my babies. They represent a certain time, feeling, and they’ve all helped me get to this point. To answer your question, all of them. Lol…

Please describe the sound of this project.

I’ve never liked being boxed. This album showcases exactly that. Rhythm and blues is a big part of it, gospel, which is my background, a bit of jazz, funk, the list is endless. The album is definitely soulful.

How did the collaboration with Anthony Hamilton come about?

Man, Anthony and I have been talking for a while now about getting in the studio, and we finally did. What an amazing guy! The energy in the studio was amazing. We just fed off each other. Definitely one of the experiences I’ll never forget.

Nova Sounds Artists

You also work with your stars signed to your label. What have you learned from them and taught them about the business of music?

Watching them grow has been so fulfilling. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but it was one that we all had to take. I’ve had to learn patience. I also learnt that yonke into inexesha layo, enjoy the process. They are dropping their albums soon. I can’t wait for everyone to experience what they have in store.

How has it been running your own label and having to manage everything?

It has been extremely hard, but yet again, it’s a journey I had to take. For me, it was part of growing and getting to the next level. I’ve always loved unearthing new raw talent with this platform. I was able to do exactly that.

How have you changed or grown from the time you started making music and gained fame?

I think more than anything else,ixesha lihambhile and I’m more mature. I’ve experienced so much more, good and bad. I don’t ever regret anything. I know for a fact that I’m still going to experience a lot more. That’s great because then I’ll get to write more songs that people will relate to.

‘Promises’ track list

1. Izithembhiso

2. Uyangizwa Na

3. Okuncinci

4. Phendula

5. Promises

6. Black Sweater ft Anthony Hamilton

7. Last Night

8. Heal

9. Angandiphoxi

10. More than friends

11. Zumba ft 047, Kwanda, Ssips

12. Can we ft Nathan

13. Pharoro

Get ‘Promises’ from Vusi Nova here

Follow Vusi Nova on Instagram here

If you enjoyed reading Countdown to Vusi Nova’s album ‘Promises’ check out more new releases here