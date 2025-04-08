Counties plot cricket’s version of Champions League

The County Championship could adopt a single-league format like football’s Champions League group stage from next summer under proposals being considered by cricket chiefs.

Rob Andrew, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s managing director, fired the starting pistol on the latest review into the domestic game last week as the 18 counties look to restructure the schedule from next summer.

With a consensus between players and administrators that there are currently too many games being played across the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup every summer, Andrew is hopeful an agreement can be reached by July so that any changes can be implemented from the 2026 summer.

The review will be led by the Professional Game Committee (PGC), headed by Warwickshire chair Mark McCafferty and including three chief executives of county clubs, plus representatives from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) and the ECB. Any changes will have to be voted through by 12 of the 18 counties to pass.

While there is a general acceptance among the counties that the number of Championship games will have to be cut from 14 to 12, there is also an appetite to consider radical changes to the 135-year-old competition’s format.

There are too many games being played at the moment (Photo: Getty)

One of those is looking at whether the new Champions League group stage that was adopted this season could be replicated.

Under this “Swiss Model”, the 36 top football teams in Europe compete in a single league where each play eight fixtures against different opponents who are seeded into different pots depending on their past performances.

The top eight qualify automatically for the round of 16 while the next 16 play off and the bottom eight are eliminated.

The i Paper understands this is one of the options being spoken about among some county chief executives who are open to the idea of getting rid of the two-division structure that, aside from the 2020 Covid summer and the 2021 season that followed, has been in operation since 2000.

Under this proposal, all 18 counties would be grouped together with seeding determining the fixtures each play. It is understood one way of making this work would be to divide the clubs into four pots, two containing four counties and two with five.

Each club would then face three opponents from each pot once to make up their fixtures for the season, with the top-placed team winning the title.

The i Paper has spoken to two chief executives who are open to the idea of the County Championship returning to a single division for the first time since 1999.

Back then 17 games were played by each county, but with the need to cut the number of fixtures there is a feeling that widening the number of opponents each face from next summer would at least offer variety to the competition.

It is among a number of ideas currently being floated among county chiefs. Another is to split the counties into three conferences.

Under this proposal, the 12 top-ranked teams from this summer would be split into two groups of six, with the winner of each playing off for the title. The top two in the final group of six teams would play off for promotion.

Another option would be to stick with the current model of two divisions and just cut the number of games.

While the exact format of any future County Championship is yet to be decided, there is a growing acceptance that at least part of the One-Day Cup will be moved to the start of the season, rather than being played exclusively in August underneath the Hundred, and that the T20 Blast group stage will have to be cut from 14 games per side to 12 or even 10.