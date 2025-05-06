Coventry vs Sunderland: Championship play-off prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds
For Coventry to be in with a chance of promotion to the Premier League, a lot of credit must go to Frank Lampard. When he took over from Mark Robins, the side were 17th in the table and only two points above the relegation zone.
Whilst a late wobble threatened to undo that good work, the Sky Blues kept their nerve on the final day to beat Middlesbrough and clinch their fifth-place finish.
Standing in their way of a second Championship play-off final appearance in three years is a Sunderland side that made certain of a play-off place with five games to spare.
Here is everything you need to know about the play-off semi-final.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Coventry vs Sunderland is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Friday, May 9, 2025.
The match will take place at The Coventry Building Society Arena.
Where to watch Coventry vs Sunderland
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Coventry vs Sunderland team news
Coventry were boosted by the returns of Milan van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas from injury for the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. However, Jay Dasilva misses out because of suspension.
Sunderland expect to have Romaine Mundle available for the play-off semi-final first leg after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury. Dan Ballard made his return from a long lay-off against QPR, whilst Jobe Bellingham is set to feature.
Key man: Jobe Bellingham
Getty Images
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction
Going solely off recent form, Sunderland are in big trouble. Without a win in six, they go into the play-off semi-final first leg on the back of five straight defeats.
Meanwhile, Coventry may have stuttered in the home straight but they have more than enough about them to get the job done over two legs.
Coventry to win, 3-1 on aggregate.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Coventry are unbeaten in both meetings against Sunderland this season. They fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point at the Stadium of Light back in November before recording a 3-0 home win in March.
Coventry vs Sunderland match odds
Sunderland to qualify: TBC
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
