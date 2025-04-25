Craig Lucas Drops ‘Love You for the Last Time’ – Craig Lucas returns with “Love You for the Last Time,” a shimmering throwback to 80s Euro-pop with a modern, emotional punch. The track is released through top local indie label, TIC TIC BANG. ‘Love You for the Last Time’ is the fourth single to be released from his upcoming EP, ‘Tip of my Tongue.’

Following the success of his previous hit single “Falling in Love,” Craig now shares the sequel in a story that’s as personal as it is universally relatable. The new single dives headfirst into the bittersweet intoxication of longing for something, or someone you shouldn’t want anymore.

“It’s about the same guy,” says Craig. “After we reconnected, I fell for him all over again. I knew it was a bad idea. When things started to fizzle out, I just wanted one more moment, one more kiss. It’s about that ache, that desperate need to feel something again, even when it hurts.”

Written and produced with longtime collaborator Jono Greyling in Hout Bay, “Love You for the Last Time” balances intimate storytelling with explosive emotion. The two laboured over every section, especially the soaring chorus and gut-punch of a bridge. An unfiltered freestyle vocal take that captures the raw desperation of the moment in real time.

Musically, it’s a cinematic blend of big, pounding drums, layered synths, and heartfelt vocals. A slow-dance anthem for broken hearts everywhere.

“It’s got that nostalgic prom-night feel,” Craig explains. “It’s dramatic and emotional. Basically the perfect crying-in-the-club anthem.”

The single is the latest step in Craig’s creative evolution. One shaped by vulnerability, honesty, and his trademark vocal intensity. Rising to fame after winning The Voice South Africa in 2017, Craig Lucas has since carved out a bold identity in the pop space. known for his emotionally charged lyrics and powerhouse voice.

Final Date for The Identity Crisis Tour

The release of “Love You for the Last Time” also coincides with the final leg of Craig Lucas’ “The Identity Crisis Tour.” This has seen Craig performing in intimate venues across the country, reconnecting with fans and showcasing unreleased tracks from his forthcoming EP. The final show promises a blend of raw emotion and dazzling showmanship, closing out this chapter of Craig’s musical journey with vulnerability, flair, and power.

Fri, 25 April – The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha – Get your Tickets here

Stream “Love You for the Last Time” here

