Cricket World Cup 2023 leading run scorers: Top batsmen standings and batting average

I ndia are backed to pile on the runs at the 2023 Cricket World Cup with a number of leading contenders to be top run scorer.

Nobody has scored more runs in ODI cricket this year than Shubman Gill, though he missed his side’s opening match. It was instead Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with big contributions, while Rohit Sharma can be expected to hit form before long.

England are counting on Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan to punch through but were battered by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand to open the tournament.

Other regulars face expected to deliver in India are Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner, and Babar Azam of Pakistan can be confident on quietening down the local fans.

A number of wildcard options are also hoping to mark out their space in the leading run scorer standings, such as Bas de Leede of the Netherlands and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran.

Read More