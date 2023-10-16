Cricket World Cup: Fans run for cover as debris crashes into stands during Sri Lanka vs Australia dust storm

Advertising banners were among the objects ripped from their fastenings at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, northern India, as a dust storm hit during the game.

Players were seen covering their eyes as the end of Sri Lanka’s innings was disrupted by the weather.

Videos circulating on social media showed the material tumbling down from the roof and landing among the seats, with some fans ducking for cover while others hot-footed it back to the concourse.

Fans ducked for cover as debris fell from the stadium roof / AP

The scenes were followed by rain hitting between innings as both teams looked for their first win of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka reached 125 for no wickets before a stunning collapse saw them bowled out for 209.

Australia’s bid to finally get off the mark after back-to-back defeats to open the tournament was then set back due to rain hitting Lucknow before they could get their chase underway.