Cricket World Cup table 2023: Latest group stage standings and results

T he 2023 Cricket World Cup has begun with the globe’s ten best ODI teams facing off in a round-robin group stage.

Every team will play each other as they battle to oust England as cricket’s 50-over champions, with hosts India, Pakistan and Australia joining them as the favourites for the tournament.

Only the top four nations will qualify for the semi-finals, which are pencilled in for next month.

The tournament got underway on Thursday as England were embarrassed by New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The Netherlands and Afghanistan are the minnows looking to make big waves in India with West Indies failing to qualify for the first time, though the Dutch lost to Pakistan on day two.

Cricket World Cup 2023 group table

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn NRR Points 1 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 +1.958 4 2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 +2.040 2 3 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 +1.620 2 4 India 1 1 0 0 +0.883 2 5 England 2 1 1 0 +0.553 2 6 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 -0.653 2 7 Australia 1 0 1 0 -0.883 0 8 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -1.438 0 9 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.8 0 10 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -2.04 0

Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and results

All times BST unless stated

Group stage

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand bt England by nine wickets

Friday, October 6

Pakistan bt Netherlands by 81 runs

Saturday, October 7

Bangladesh bt Afghanistan by six wickets

South Africa bt Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Sunday, October 8

India bt Australia by six wickets

Monday, October 9

New Zealand bt Netherlands by 99 runs

Tuesday, October 10

England bt Bangladesh by 137 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sky Sports Mix)

Wednesday, October 11

India vs Afghanistan (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, October 12

Australia vs South Africa (9.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Friday, October 13

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Saturday, October 14

India vs Pakistan (9.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Sunday, October 15

England vs Afghanistan (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Monday, October 16

Australia vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Tuesday, October 17

South Africa vs Netherlands (9.30am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Wednesday, October 18

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, October 19

India vs Bangladesh (9.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Friday, October 20

Australia vs Pakistan (9.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Saturday, October 21

Netherlands vs South Africa (6am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

England vs South Africa (9.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Sunday, October 22

India vs New Zealand (9.30am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Monday, Octonber 23

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Tuesday, October 24

South Africa vs Bangladesh (9.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Wednesday, October 25

Australia vs Netherlands (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, October 26

England vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Friday, October 27

Pakistan vs South Africa (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Saturday, October 28

Australia vs New Zealand (6am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh (9.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Mix)

Sunday, October 29

India vs England (8.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Monday, October 30

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Tuesday, October 31

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Wednesday, November 1

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, November 2

India vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Friday, November 3

Netherlands vs Afghanistan (8.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Saturday, November 4

New Zealand vs Pakistan (5am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

England vs Australia (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Sunday, November 5

India vs South Africa (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Monday, November 6

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Tuesday, November 7

Australia vs Afghanistan (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Wednesday, November 8

England vs Netherlands (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, November 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Friday, November 10

South Africa vs Afghanistan (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Saturday, November 11

Australia vs Bangladesh (5am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

England vs Pakistan (8.30am, Eden Gardens)

Sunday, November 12

India vs Netherlands (8.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, November 15

1st place vs 4th place (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Thursday, November 16

2nd place vs 3rd place (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)

Final

Sunday, November 19

Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2 (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)