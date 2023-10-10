Cricket World Cup table 2023: Latest group stage standings and results

he 2023 Cricket World Cup has begun with the globe’s ten best ODI teams facing off in a round-robin group stage.
Every team will play each other as they battle to oust England as cricket’s 50-over champions, with hosts India, Pakistan and Australia joining them as the favourites for the tournament.
Only the top four nations will qualify for the semi-finals, which are pencilled in for next month.
The tournament got underway on Thursday as England were embarrassed by New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
The Netherlands and Afghanistan are the minnows looking to make big waves in India with West Indies failing to qualify for the first time, though the Dutch lost to Pakistan on day two.
Cricket World Cup 2023 group table
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
NRR
|
Points
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.958
|
4
|
2
|
South Africa
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+2.040
|
2
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+1.620
|
2
|
4
|
India
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+0.883
|
2
|
5
|
England
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.553
|
2
|
6
|
Bangladesh
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-0.653
|
2
|
7
|
Australia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-0.883
|
0
|
8
|
Afghanistan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-1.438
|
0
|
9
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-1.8
|
0
|
10
|
Sri Lanka
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-2.04
|
0
Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and results
All times BST unless stated
Group stage
Thursday, October 5
New Zealand bt England by nine wickets
Friday, October 6
Pakistan bt Netherlands by 81 runs
Saturday, October 7
Bangladesh bt Afghanistan by six wickets
South Africa bt Sri Lanka by 102 runs
Sunday, October 8
India bt Australia by six wickets
Monday, October 9
New Zealand bt Netherlands by 99 runs
Tuesday, October 10
England bt Bangladesh by 137 runs
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sky Sports Mix)
Wednesday, October 11
India vs Afghanistan (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, October 12
Australia vs South Africa (9.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Friday, October 13
New Zealand vs Bangladesh (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Saturday, October 14
India vs Pakistan (9.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Sunday, October 15
England vs Afghanistan (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Monday, October 16
Australia vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Tuesday, October 17
South Africa vs Netherlands (9.30am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Wednesday, October 18
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, October 19
India vs Bangladesh (9.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Friday, October 20
Australia vs Pakistan (9.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Saturday, October 21
Netherlands vs South Africa (6am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
England vs South Africa (9.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Sunday, October 22
India vs New Zealand (9.30am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Monday, Octonber 23
Pakistan vs Afghanistan (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Tuesday, October 24
South Africa vs Bangladesh (9.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Wednesday, October 25
Australia vs Netherlands (9.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, October 26
England vs Sri Lanka (9.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Friday, October 27
Pakistan vs South Africa (9.30am, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Saturday, October 28
Australia vs New Zealand (6am, HPCA Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Netherlands vs Bangladesh (9.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Mix)
Sunday, October 29
India vs England (8.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Monday, October 30
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Tuesday, October 31
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Wednesday, November 1
New Zealand vs South Africa (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, November 2
India vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Friday, November 3
Netherlands vs Afghanistan (8.30am, BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Saturday, November 4
New Zealand vs Pakistan (5am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
England vs Australia (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Sunday, November 5
India vs South Africa (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Monday, November 6
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Tuesday, November 7
Australia vs Afghanistan (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Wednesday, November 8
England vs Netherlands (8.30am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, November 9
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (8.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Friday, November 10
South Africa vs Afghanistan (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Saturday, November 11
Australia vs Bangladesh (5am, MCA International Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
England vs Pakistan (8.30am, Eden Gardens)
Sunday, November 12
India vs Netherlands (8.30am, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Semi-finals
Wednesday, November 15
1st place vs 4th place (8.30am, Wankhede Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Thursday, November 16
2nd place vs 3rd place (8.30am, Eden Gardens, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
Final
Sunday, November 19
Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2 (8.30am, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket)
