2
24
30
35
4
44
8
43
34
15
26
14
40
31
1
9
18
23
29
20
38
25
5
39
3
16
11
48
33
10
46
49
22
37
32
13
Cristhian Mosquera: Centre-back confirms Valencia exit as Arsenal switch draws closer

Cristhian Mosquera: Centre-back confirms Valencia exit as Arsenal switch draws closer

2025-07-14Last Updated: 2025-07-14
333 Less than a minute


Spanish defender is set for a medical in the coming days


Source link

2025-07-14Last Updated: 2025-07-14
333 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

When is the Champions League draw? Date, time and everything else to know

When is the Champions League draw? Date, time and everything else to know

2023-12-12
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Youth Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Youth Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-02-28
Lionesses vs Jamaica LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates

Lionesses vs Jamaica LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-06-29
Latvia vs Wales live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

Latvia vs Wales live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

2023-09-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo