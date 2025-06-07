34
48
4
39
35
30
40
23
31
11
46
1
9
22
33
2
10
38
8
29
13
14
24
25
49
32
15
43
16
18
3
44
26
5
20
37
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 'many proposals' for Club World Cup participation after teasing shock transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 'many proposals' for Club World Cup participation after teasing shock transfer

2025-06-07Last Updated: 2025-06-07
347 Less than a minute


Former Man Utd forward has been offered the chance to play in inaugural tournament


Source link

2025-06-07Last Updated: 2025-06-07
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

India Clinch A Thriller, Win ODI Series 2-1

India Clinch A Thriller, Win ODI Series 2-1

2021-03-28
Eubank vs Benn LIVE: Boxing result, fight stream, latest updates and reaction from grudge match

Eubank vs Benn LIVE: Boxing result, fight stream, latest updates and reaction from grudge match

2025-04-27
Luton chief understands fans being unhappy with his decision to take Krauß off

Luton chief understands fans being unhappy with his decision to take Krauß off

2024-11-02
Chelsea transfer news: Sporting contacted over Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres double January deal

Chelsea transfer news: Sporting contacted over Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres double January deal

2023-12-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo