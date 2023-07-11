Cristyle to Mesmerize Audiences with the Release of His Hit Dance Single, ‘Uthando Lwakho’

Renowned artist Sifiso Mkhwanazi, widely known as Cristyle, is gearing up to enthrall music enthusiasts once again with his latest deep house masterpiece, ‘Uthando Lwakho‘. The song promises to take listeners on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, destined to be a resounding success for Cristyle. Fans can mark their calendars for the release of this captivating dance single on July 14, 2023.

This heartfelt single narrates a tale of love, delving into the emotions and yearning to build a life with someone one deeply connects with. Crafted and recorded by Cristyle himself, the track serves as a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to creating soulful, dance-infused music.

Supported, released and co-signed under The Zoo Entertainment, the possibility grants Cristyle the opportunity to record and work on his rendition of a cleared sample of ‘I Need Your Love’ originally done by Harrison Crump. According to The Zoo Entertainment team, the outcome will create mileage to Cristyle’s audio image through associating this artistic alignment as a next level enhancement to his career.

One can only expect a great feel as the song’s current sound combines a deep house meets a South African mainstream lock drum component which signatures a pride of Cristyle’s roots and origin.

In order to enhance the production prowess of ‘Uthando Lwakho‘, Cristyle enlisted the seasoned expertise of Harrison Crump, who skillfully mixed and mastered the single. Crump’s contribution perfectly complements Cristyle’s creative vision, ensuring an outstanding sonic experience for all listeners.

Cristyle’s musical journey has been marked by remarkable collaborations with esteemed artists in the industry. Prior to the release of ‘Uthando Lwakho‘, he has had the privilege of working alongside notable figures such as Dj Ganyani, Baby Mlangeni, Dj Jaguar Paw, House Victimz, Thembi Seete, Bruno, Sphiwe Mtshali, and Amo, among others. These collaborations have showcased Cristyle’s versatility as a music composer, songwriter, singer, and filmmaker.

Cristyle expressed his excitement about the upcoming release, stating, “‘Uthando Lwakho‘ is a deeply personal project that allowed me to pour my heart and soul into the music. I believe it will resonate with listeners and evoke powerful emotions.”

Reflecting on his collaboration with Harrison Crump, Cristyle shared, “Working with Harrison was an incredible experience. His expertise and attention to detail elevated the production to new heights, bringing my artistic vision to life.”

‘Uthando Lwakho‘ is a testament to the vibrant energy and dedication that fuels his brand“

