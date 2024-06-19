Croatia vs Albania LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

But Luka Modric and Co are unlikely to have things all their own way against an Albania team that gave Italy the earliest of scares in Dortmund at the weekend, scoring the earliest goal in the history of the European Championship after just 23 seconds courtesy of Nedim Bajrami before the Azzurri woke up with a quick-fire double from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella. Sylvinho’s side are not just in Germany to make up the numbers and will be aiming to prove that today.