Crystal Palace FA Cup trophy parade: Date confirmed after historic Wembley win
Not only will Palace now face Liverpool in the traditional season curtain-raiser Community Shield in August, they will also be competing in Europe next season having qualified for the Europa League.
That is something to look forward to for every Palace fan, but in the meantime plans for celebrations are being made.
The club issued a save the date announcement just minutes after the FA Cup trophy was lifted by Joel Ward and Marc Guehi.
When is Crystal Palace’s FA Cup trophy parade?
Crystal Palace’s FA Cup trophy parade will take place the day after Premier League season concludes, on Monday, May 26, 2025.
No further details have been confirmed on what time the trophy parade will start, how long it will last for or the route.
In a statement, Palace said: “Keep Monday, May 26 free in your calendars. There’s a lot to plan, a few guests to invite, and a trophy to polish.
“More details will be revealed soon on cpfc.co.uk and across our social media channels, but until then, keep the celebrations going and we will see you on Tuesday night at Selhurst Park for our final home game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers!”
