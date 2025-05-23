Crystal Palace trophy parade: Route and time confirmed to celebrate historic FA Cup win
Not only will Palace now face Liverpool in the traditional season curtain-raiser Community Shield in August, they will also be competing in Europe next season having qualified for the Europa League.
That is something to look forward to for every Palace fan, but in the meantime plans for celebrations are being made.
The club issued a save the date announcement just minutes after the FA Cup trophy was lifted by Joel Ward and Marc Guehi, and have now confirmed the plans.
Crystal Palace trophy parade date and route
Crystal Palace’s FA Cup trophy parade will take place the day after Premier League season concludes, on Monday, May 26, 2025.
The route will begin at the top of Whitehorse Lane at 1pm, heading down the road before turning left onto Park Road, into Holmesdale Road and around the stadium.
The open-top bus route is expected to last around 45 minutes, before a party on the Selhurst Park pitch from 2.30pm which will include “special guests, end-of-season awards” and the trophy lift.
The event will be ticketed, which are available for free via the club’s website from 11am on Friday, May 23, 2025.
