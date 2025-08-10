Crystal Palace stun Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Crystal Palace 2-2 (3-2 on pens) Liverpool (Mateta pen 17′, Sarr 77′ | Ekitike 4′, Frimpong 21′)

Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool in a penalty shootout to win their first Community Shield on a dramatic Sunday at Wembley.

Youngster Justin Devenny scored the winning spot-kick after goalkeeper Dean Henderson made crucial saves from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, and Mo Salah blazed high over the bar.

FA Cup winners Palace had come from behind twice against the Premier League champions, with Jean Philippe-Mateta and Ismaila Sarr cancelling out strikes from Liverpool new boys Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

Their afternoon could hardly have got off to a worse start when an ominous looking Liverpool scored after less than four minutes.

Ekitike picked the ball up on the left edge of the box after a neat one-two with fellow new boy Florian Wirtz, ghosted past his marker with a deft first touch and then placed an unstoppable shot past Henderson’s fingertips into the far corner.

It looked as though the champions could run away with it from there, but Palace got themselves back into the game when a rusty Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty for tripping Sarr.

Mateta made no mistake from the spot, sending Alisson the wrong way and firing the ball into the bottom right corner.

Liverpool’s second came soon after, as Frimpong lobbed the ball over Henderson with what was almost certainly supposed to be a cross.

The fortune of the strike did not take away from its sense of poignancy, coming just after Liverpool’s fans stood to applaud the late Diogo Jota as his shirt number – 20 – passed on the clock.

Palace came close to equalising several times early in the second half, with Chris Richards and Eberechi Eze both testing Alisson from close range.

Eventually it was Sarr who got the better of Liverpool’s keeper, capitalising on another error from Van Dijk to beat the offside trap and slot home.

Palace were unfortunate not to win a second penalty towards the end of normal time, with replays clearly showing the ball striking substitute Mac Allister’s hand.

In the end it mattered little, as Mateta and Sarr both found the net in the shootout before substitute Devenny scored the winner with an emphatic strike into the top corner.

Victory punctures Palace’s sense of pessimism

Palace will be desperate to keep hold of stars like Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze (Photo: PA)

The mood change between Palace’s two visits to Wembley could hardly have been starker.

After the highs of their victory over Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final, there was a real sense of angst in south London heading into Sunday’s clash.

It has been a summer of turmoil at Selhurst Park, with their place in the Europa League snatched away and transfer speculation over star players Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi refusing to go away.

Manager Oliver Glasner even appeared to hint last week that this could be his final season at Palace as he expressed frustration over the club’s lack of transfer activity.

This victory will at least have lifted some of the pessimism. After years of mediocrity, these are heady days that will long be remembered by the club’s fans.

But in the more immediate future there are two key Mondays looming – 11 August and 1 September.

The first is expected to be the resolution of Palace’s appeal against Uefa’s decision to demote them to the Conference League. The second is transfer deadline day.

Until those have passed, it feels as though Palace’s season cannot really begin.

Liverpool’s new boys outshine the old guard

Salah had an afternoon to forget at Wembley (Photo: Getty)

If last season title victory was often perceived as a continuation of Jurgen Klopp’s good work, this felt decidedly like a new-look Liverpool.

Arne Slot gave debuts to four of his summer signings, with Ekitike leading the line, Wirtz in a No 10 role and Milos Kerkez and Frimpong forming a new pair of full-backs.

All four made their mark on the game, with Ekitike looking the most dangerous player on the pitch and taking his goal with aplomb.

British record signing Wirtz looked sharp, too, directing a fluid Liverpool attack and linking up well with Ekitike.

It was a big contrast to Klopp stalwarts Van Dijk, Salah and Mac Allister, who all had a part to play in the defeat.

Van Dijk was at fault for both of Palace’s goals, Salah was anonymous for most of the 90 minutes before setting the tone in the shootout with a bad miss and Mac Allister saw his own spot-kick saved after being fortunate to escape conceding a penalty in normal time.

Despite the defeat, Slot should be pleased with how his new signings performed on debut. Now he just needs the old guard shake off the rust before the season starts in earnest next weekend.